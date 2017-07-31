31 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: PAP Former President Says Experiment of Woman Parliamentarians Is Model Should Be Pursued

Khartoum — The first President of Pan-African Parliament (PAP), Dr Gertrude Mongella, a Tanzanian origin, underscored that Sudan was pioneer in parliamentary work and that the African woman parliamentarians have played effective roles in communities across Africa, referring to strong presence of Sudan at regional and international forums.

This came while Dr Mongella was addressing the inaugural sitting of celebration marking the Sudanese Woman Parliamentarians' National Day in Salam Rotana Hotel in Khartoum, Monday.

The celebration held under patronage of Speaker of the National Assembly, Professor Ibrahim Ahmed Omer, and attended by Chairwoman of Organization of Arab Woman Parliamentarians , Rolla Ahmed Mohamed.

She indicated to pioneering role of Sudanese woman parliamentarians in all fields, especially their recent engagement in the national dialogue, explaining that such experiment represent an example that should be followed by African countries.

" I Have become very happy to know that there are 255 woman parliamentarians in Sudan." Dr Mongella asserted.

The ex-President of PAP indicated to efforts of Sudanese woman parliamentarians on realization of peace and development , especially in the war and conflicts-affected areas, saying we have learned more from method used by the Sudanese women in achieving peace and development.

Dr Mongella called on woman parliamentarians to work with other institutions for guaranteeing achievement of the aspired goals , coordinate efforts and boosting the anti-war and conflict activities along with importance of influencing policies via forums and contact with other circles.

The PAP former President affirmed at the end of her speech that Sudan -Tanzania relations were deeply-rooted.

