Sudan: President of the Republic Receives Recommendations of Youth Economic Empowerment Forum

Kadugli, South Kordofan — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir has received recommendations of the Youth Economic Empowerment Forum held in Kadugli town, ,capital of South Kordofan State, with participation of over 300 y youths.

The Forum, organized by National Union for Sudanese Youth, called exempting development projects from fees and levies, forming portfolio for youth , review of Central Bank of Sudan policies and encouraging financial institutions and banks to provide loans and funds for youth enterprises.

President Al-Bashir also attended, as part of his visit to South Kordofan State, a mass marriage ceremony.