31 July 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Premier David Makhura Sends Condolences and Welcomes Investigation Into FNB Tragedy

Gauteng Premier David Makhura has offered his condolences to the families and friends of the two people who died during a stampede at the FNB Stadium over the weekend before the Carling Black Label Cup between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs.

Premier Makhura has also welcomed the announcement that the Minister for Sport and Recreation Thulas Nxesi has set up a ministerial committee to investigate the tragedy.

"It is indeed a sad day when two people leave their homes to attend a sporting event and never return. We offer our sincere condolences to the families and welcome the investigation," Premier Makhura said.

MEC for Health Dr Gwen Ramokgopa today visited all the people that were treated for injuries at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto. She has indicated that the patients have since been discharged except for one who remains in a stable condition at the hospital.

"We wish all those injured a speedy recovery and we assure them that government will ensure that if there is any party found to be negligent or at fault they will face the full might of the law," Premier Makhura added.

