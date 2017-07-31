31 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: ODM Demands Speedy Probe Into Msando's Murder

Photo: Daily Nation
IEBC ICT Director Chris Musando (right) with a Safram Morpho official at a past event at the commission's offices in Nairobi.
By Barack Oduor

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leaders have called for an immediate investigation into the murder of the electoral commission's ICT manager, Chris Msando.

Led by chairman John Mbadi, Senator Moses Kajwang' (Homa Bay), MP Peter Kaluma (Homa Bay Town) and MP Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay woman pep) claimed that those behind the murder are not ready for the August 8 elections.

POLITICAL

Speaking at Sindo trading centre in Suba South, Mr Mbadi said the killing should no be taken lightly.

"Mr Msando's murder is political. His murderers must be arrested if the government wants Kenyans to have faith in its institutions," Mr Mbadi said.

INVESTIGATE

Mr Msando went missing on Friday evening, having last been seen at Anniversary Towers, the headquarters of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

On Monday, police said his body and that of an unidentified woman were found in Kikuyu, Kiambu County, and taken to City Mortuary.

Senator Kajwang' claimed that there could be a plot by some people bent on planting seeds of terror to destroy public trust.

"...Is it a coincidence that the head of ICT suddenly dies one week to elections?" Mr Kajwang' wondered.

TRANSPARENCY

Mr Kaluma said the government and the IEBC, led by Wafula Chebukati, should come clean on the murder.

Ms Wanga said that the murder should be investigated and the outcome be made public.

"The government must tell Kenyans who are behind the murder and make their investigations public," she said.

