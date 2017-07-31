31 July 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Dear Shaun Abrahams, Put Up or Ship Out and Let Others Do Your Job

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

The current reopening of the inquest into the death of activist Ahmed Timol in 1971 while in police custody is a reminder not only of how history can sometimes come to haunt those who collude with an abusive, murderous regime but also of how the justice system in apartheid South Africa was used to shield and absolve perpetrators and their political principals. The time is upon us for those who are not captured in free South Africa to put up or ship out. The tsunami of evidence implicating the Gupta family in state capture has already crashed ashore. What's it going to be, Shaun Abrahams (and Lieutenant-General Yolisa Matakata)? By MARIANNE THAMM.

Quick game, but you're all probably going to immediately guess the answer because you're clever that way.

But here goes:

Top of your head - the most high-profile case/individual the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation and the National Prosecuting Authority have pursued with dedication and commitment in the past 18 months...

Yip, former Minister of Finance Pravin Gordhan.

And we all know how that ended. In the absence of truth, rigour, or integrity, NPA head Shaun Abrahams was forced to withdraw the spurious charges against Gordhan, former SARS...

South Africa

'Malema an Imperialist's Rabid Lap Dog'

South Africa's opposition leader Julius Malema's attacks at President Edgar Lungu have been met with the same force with… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.