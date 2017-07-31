South Africa: Dear Shaun Abrahams, Put Up or Ship Out and Let Others Do Your Job

analysis

The current reopening of the inquest into the death of activist Ahmed Timol in 1971 while in police custody is a reminder not only of how history can sometimes come to haunt those who collude with an abusive, murderous regime but also of how the justice system in apartheid South Africa was used to shield and absolve perpetrators and their political principals. The time is upon us for those who are not captured in free South Africa to put up or ship out. The tsunami of evidence implicating the Gupta family in state capture has already crashed ashore. What's it going to be, Shaun Abrahams (and Lieutenant-General Yolisa Matakata)? By MARIANNE THAMM.

Quick game, but you're all probably going to immediately guess the answer because you're clever that way.

But here goes:

Top of your head - the most high-profile case/individual the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation and the National Prosecuting Authority have pursued with dedication and commitment in the past 18 months...

Yip, former Minister of Finance Pravin Gordhan.

And we all know how that ended. In the absence of truth, rigour, or integrity, NPA head Shaun Abrahams was forced to withdraw the spurious charges against Gordhan, former SARS...