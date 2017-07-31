South Africa: Statistics South Africa Releases Mid-Year Population Estimates for 2017

press release

Mid-year population estimates 2017

Statistics South Africa today released the Mid-year population estimates for 2017 which indicate that South Africa's mid-year population is at 56, 52 million.

Gauteng comprises the largest share of the South African population with approximately 14,3 million people (25,3%) that live in this province. KwaZulu-Natal is the province with the second largest population, with 11,1 million people (19,6%) living in this province. With a population of approximately 1,21 million people (2,1%), Northern Cape remains the province with the smallest share of the South African population.

Approximately fifty-one per cent (approximately 28,9 million) of the population is female.

According to the report, about 29,6% of the population is aged younger than 15 years and approximately 8,1% (4,60 million) is 60 years or older. Similar proportions of those younger than 15 years live in Gauteng (21,0) and KwaZulu-Natal (21,1%). Of those elderly aged 60 years and older, the highest percentage 23,9% (1,10 million) reside in Gauteng. The proportion of elderly persons aged 60 and older is increasing over time.

Migration is an important demographic process in shaping the age structure and distribution of the provincial population. For the period 2016-2021 it is estimated that Gauteng and Western Cape are estimated to experience the largest inflow of migrants of approximately 1 595 106 and 485 560 respectively (see migration stream tables for net migration).

Life expectancy at birth for 2017 is estimated at 61,2 years for males and 66,7 years for females. The infant mortality rate for 2017 is estimated at 32,8 per 1 000 live births.

The estimated overall HIV prevalence rate is approximately 12,6% among the South African population. The total number of people living with HIV is estimated at approximately 7,06 million in 2017. For adults aged 15-49 years, an estimated 18,0% of the population is HIV positive.

The full statistical release is available on the Statistics South Africa website: www.statssa.gov.za

Issued by: Statistics South Africa