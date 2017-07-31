South Africa: Trainspotter - the EFF Turns Four in KZN's Terra Incognita

analysis

Political parties, they grow up so fast. By RICHARD POPLAK.

So, welcome to the political charnel house that is KwaZulu-Natal. Just this week, news broke of the 90th--repeat, 90th!--alleged political assassination linked to the notorious Glebelands hostel. In the national narrative, the Glebelands has a single grim function: to act as the site of the canary-down-the-mine political infighting that is wracking this country, a bloody précis of what's going down as the ANC rots and dies. The hostel is where much, but by no means all, of our country's carnage is processed.

Given the horrific tally nearby, Durban is quite the place to hold a 4th anniversary celebration, especially if you happen to be an opposition party without a helicopter gunship or any deep affiliations with the local political demimonde.

Or, maybe, it's just about the perfect place for an under-the-radar incursion.

Regardless, here we were: the Curries Fountain Stadium, Durban University of Technology, on a stinker of a July day. The stadium can only be loosely described as such--it's more of a dry field with a row of concrete stands, the far edge of which was this Saturday dominated by an enormous hi-tech EFF stage, itself dominated by a...