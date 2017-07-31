31 July 2017

Government of South Africa

South Africa: Western Cape Social Development Renders Assistance and Support to Hanover Park Fire Victims

press release

Hanover Park Fire: Department to render assistance & support to family

A team of social workers from the Western Cape Department of Social Development (DSD) has been dispatched to the remaining family members of a Hanover Park family, where 3 members died in a fire.

The fire destroyed a flat in an apartment block, and claimed the lives of three inhabitants on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased were one adult, Yvonne Briqwa, 57, and her two grandchildren - Jayden, 1, and Jordan, 3.

Social workers will conduct trauma and bereavement counselling and other psycho-social support to the children's parents, who were left deeply traumatized by the incident.

Tragically, this incident comes 3 days after another fire claimed the lives of 4 family members (two parents and their children) in nearby Philippi East. The Department has provided counselling support to the remaining relatives, and urgent food support was provided, as one of the victims in that fire was the family's breadwinner.

We trust the South African Police Services (SAPS) investigation will uncover the cause of this fire. We urge the public, and families, to be extra careful of the risk of fire during this winter period.

Issued by: Western Cape Social Development

South Africa

