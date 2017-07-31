Gambia: Timeless FC Clinches First Ever Farafenni Curtain Raiser

From the provincial town of Farafenni in the North Bank Region, Timeless FC were on Saturday crowned winners of the first ever Farafenni Super Cup Final after a 2-1 win over Rock Land.

The final which was played at the Farafenni Mini-stadium, was sponsored by Bakary K. Jammeh, a native of Farafenni and an executive member of The Gambia Football Federation.

Timeless were the 'Noran' (dry season tournament) champions and Rock Land as 'Nawettan' (summer period football tournament) champions.

As a native of Farafenni, Bakary K. Jammeh said he was proud to support the Farafenni Sports Committee by sponsoring the final.

He reminded the committee to continue to stay focus and work as a team for the development of sports in the commercial town of Farafenni. He reminded the players that they could go onto be professionals. Therefore, he urged them to remain discipline and hardworking as footballers.

He promised to continue to support in any possible way he could for the development and promotion of sports in Farafenni and North Bank Region in general.

Baks, as he's commonly called, was accompanied to the final by the NBRFA President Abou Khan and GFF's Women Football Coordinator Sainey Sissoho.

As winners, Timeless FC jubilantly went home with a giant trophy and cash prize of D3000, while Rock Land pocketed home a consolation prize of D2000.

Additional Reporting by Mbye Camara of Star FM