31 July 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Timeless FC Clinches First Ever Farafenni Curtain Raiser

Tagged:

Related Topics

From the provincial town of Farafenni in the North Bank Region, Timeless FC were on Saturday crowned winners of the first ever Farafenni Super Cup Final after a 2-1 win over Rock Land.

The final which was played at the Farafenni Mini-stadium, was sponsored by Bakary K. Jammeh, a native of Farafenni and an executive member of The Gambia Football Federation.

Timeless were the 'Noran' (dry season tournament) champions and Rock Land as 'Nawettan' (summer period football tournament) champions.

As a native of Farafenni, Bakary K. Jammeh said he was proud to support the Farafenni Sports Committee by sponsoring the final.

He reminded the committee to continue to stay focus and work as a team for the development of sports in the commercial town of Farafenni. He reminded the players that they could go onto be professionals. Therefore, he urged them to remain discipline and hardworking as footballers.

He promised to continue to support in any possible way he could for the development and promotion of sports in Farafenni and North Bank Region in general.

Baks, as he's commonly called, was accompanied to the final by the NBRFA President Abou Khan and GFF's Women Football Coordinator Sainey Sissoho.

As winners, Timeless FC jubilantly went home with a giant trophy and cash prize of D3000, while Rock Land pocketed home a consolation prize of D2000.

Additional Reporting by Mbye Camara of Star FM

Gambia

Who Will Be the New Vice President?

Section 70 of the Constitution states that, Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.