Gambia: Sac and YMCA-the Gambia Organize 8th Annual Summer Camp

Scholar Athlete for Change (SAC) is a charitable organization that aims to excel in both academics and sports, started with Basketball then Volleyball, Football and last year Handball. For the past 9 years, the founder Pierre Jallow, a Gambian professional basketball player based in Finland, together with SAC's Board of Directors and its members has organized a very educative, amazing, and rewarding Annual summer camps for children between the ages of 10 to 17, also teaching them the basics of the four above mentioned sporting disciplines.

The main aim and objective of SAC is to bring children together during the summer vacation to teach them skills in basketball, volleyball, football and handball, good nutrition habits and sensitize them on the communicable disease common in our society, like HIV/AIDS and so on. The Board of SAC has a 4-year plan of activities that started in 2009 to promote Education through sports starting with Basketball and has successfully accomplished that goal, thereby adding three more sporting disciplines. i.e. volleyball, football and handball. Each year, campers are trained on the game and also presentations from intellectuals on various topics like healthy lifestyle and burning issues of the day.

The year 2013 was set aside for evaluation and reflection on previous camps and planned for future camps in order to allow organizers come up with more interesting ideas hence the reason for skipping one year.

2014 was a year of change. After evaluating and reflecting on the previous camps, the Board decided to include the teaching of volleyball skills to the campers, and gave the kids interested in volleyball the opportunity to be trained by professionals for both The Gambia and Finland. The country's best coaches and P.E teachers participated in the camp together with Mr. Pierre Jallow.

In 2014, SAC collaborate with the YMCA, The Gambia with whom they have had strong partnership all these years in organizing the camp. Then in 2015, the camp took a new dimension. The children were taken on a field trip to Empass Farms at Farato Village, based on the theme of the camp, which was "Back to the land, grow what you eat and eat what you grow". The theme 2016 was "Climate Change" and a field trip was organized for the children to visit the flooded areas of Ebo-Town and the erosion sites at the Senegambia Beaches. The camp this year will be held from July 31st to 4th August 2017 at the Independence Stadium and the theme of the camp is "Success".

Activities of the 2017 summer camp includes: the teaching of Basketball, Volleyball, Football and Handball, presentations from speakers on areas of success, health and safety in sports, using the right way to achieve one's goal and Essay Writing competition organized by the Young Journalists' Association. A day's workshop for P.E Teachers and Team Coaches will precede the camp proper.