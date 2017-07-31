Gambia: Orlando Crowned Super Winners in Sateba

Jaliba FC has to wait for another year in order to win a super cup after been humbled by the resolute Orlando in a 5-3 penalty shootout win.

The Nyambai-base side, Jaliba was appearing in the super cup final for the first time in their history, whiles Orlando are regular competitors.

The Last Year league champions, Jaliba found themselves down when the man-of-the match, Orlando's Babucarr Kebbeh sent in a well cooked goal in the 22 minutes to set the stadium ablaze when Jaliba's goalie turned to be helpless on goal.

Jaliba FC players pushed hard to level the score sheet but their opponents jealously guarded their goal.

Just five minutes into the resumption of the second half, Sarian Gitteh brought back Jaliba into the game when he deliciously tapped in a super goal from Ansu Jaited's brilliant pass.

When things seemed to be on Jaliba's with couple of substitutions, Orlando's Ebrima Sanneh reactivated their lead when he comfortably headed in the ball from Babucarr Kebbeh's set piece in the 32 minutes.

Just one moment of miscommunication in the Orlando defence line, Jaliba's Omar Nyandu headed in a corner at the back of the net to force the game to a post-match penalty shootout.

As winners, Orlando went home with a trophy and cash prize of D10, 000, while Jaliba received D8, 000.

Babucarr Kebbeh for Orlando went home with five hundred dalasi as the first goal scorer of the game.

Meanwhile, the 'nawetan' is set to kick start tomorrow, Tuesday.