31 July 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Orlando Crowned Super Winners in Sateba

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

Jaliba FC has to wait for another year in order to win a super cup after been humbled by the resolute Orlando in a 5-3 penalty shootout win.

The Nyambai-base side, Jaliba was appearing in the super cup final for the first time in their history, whiles Orlando are regular competitors.

The Last Year league champions, Jaliba found themselves down when the man-of-the match, Orlando's Babucarr Kebbeh sent in a well cooked goal in the 22 minutes to set the stadium ablaze when Jaliba's goalie turned to be helpless on goal.

Jaliba FC players pushed hard to level the score sheet but their opponents jealously guarded their goal.

Just five minutes into the resumption of the second half, Sarian Gitteh brought back Jaliba into the game when he deliciously tapped in a super goal from Ansu Jaited's brilliant pass.

When things seemed to be on Jaliba's with couple of substitutions, Orlando's Ebrima Sanneh reactivated their lead when he comfortably headed in the ball from Babucarr Kebbeh's set piece in the 32 minutes.

Just one moment of miscommunication in the Orlando defence line, Jaliba's Omar Nyandu headed in a corner at the back of the net to force the game to a post-match penalty shootout.

As winners, Orlando went home with a trophy and cash prize of D10, 000, while Jaliba received D8, 000.

Babucarr Kebbeh for Orlando went home with five hundred dalasi as the first goal scorer of the game.

Meanwhile, the 'nawetan' is set to kick start tomorrow, Tuesday.

Gambia

Who Will Be the New Vice President?

Section 70 of the Constitution states that, Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.