31 July 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Cricket Association to Organise Maiden Cricket Nawettan

Nawettan is synonymous to football in the country but that will soon be history, as The Gambia Cricket Association prepares for its maiden cricket Nawettan.

The Gambia Cricket Association (GCA) and the Banjul Sports Committee are at an advanced stage of preparations for the first edition of the Banjul Cricket Nawettan. The initiative is part of the Cricket Associations plans for cricket development in the country. It aims at promoting the game at community level.

A total of six teams within the capital city will compete in the tournament. Peter Campbell, the tournament coordinator, believes that it will help revive the game within the city and spread its influence. "It is important to be organising such tournaments. The tournament will help revive the game in Banjul. It will also draw attention to the game". He added that, plans are also in place for the expansion of the summer tournament to other zones.

Meanwhile, the national female cricket team has started training ahead of the North, West Africa female cricket tournament. The tournament is schedule for October 2017 in Accra, Ghana. The first edition was held in Banjul in 2015 were The Gambia finished second.

Source: Ebrima Darboe, GCA

