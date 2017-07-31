Gambia: Govt to Act On Sang's Contract

The Gambia government will soon act on resolving Sang Ndong's contract situation, Foroyaa Sport can report.

National team coach Sang Ndong has been due to meet government technical arms the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the National Sports Council regarding his contract.

Sang was being paid by Multimedia International Gateway Group but his future is now shrouded in limbo after government severed ties with the Swiss company.

He's however now set to meet the relevenant authorities to discuss who pays his salary. Talks have been expected to begin between him and government.

It was first said the Minister of Youth and Sport Henry Gomez's recent travel caused the delay in addressing Sang's issue.

National Sports Council's Executive Director Marcel Mendy however said yesterday that government will soon act on the matter when reached by Foroyaa Sport.

Sang replaced Raoul Savoy -now The Central Africa Republic's coach - February last year and has less than a year to run down his contract.