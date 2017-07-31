Gambia: Sampadoria's Pursuit of Colley Dampened After Genk Refused to Sell

Belgian side KRC Genk has delivered a get-your-hands-off-our star's message to Italian Serie A club Sampdoria, Foroyaa Sport can report.

Sampdoria have been keen pursuers of the Gambia national team captain causing a protracted transfer saga.

But Genk's board has finally told the Italian outfit their prized asset isn't for sale. Colley will fancy prospect of being a Serie A footballer but Genk's stubbornness will stand in the way of the player from seeing his dreams come true.

Sampdoria are desperate to fill the void left by defender Krinar's departure to Inter Milan, a thing Genk are not unaware of and the Belgians' uncompromising stance is being translated as a devised plot to force Sampdoria to cough up more cash.

The saga started after the Stadio Luigi Ferraris outfit tabled a €5m offer before lodging an improved proposal thought to be in excess of €8m.

Talks at this stage had looked something of a smooth-sailing with Genk's chairman believed to have accepted the offer.

The Belgian Jupiler Pro League side even went ahead to ensure a replacement has been acquired in the form of Ghana's Joseph Aidoo to fill the likely void to be created by Colley's exit.

This move, it was hoped, cleared the path for the 24-year-old Scorpion to head to the Serie A and mark beginning of an end to his association with the Belgian side - a development that would have made him the most expensive Gambian player in history.

But negotiations soon hit the buffers when Genk, without bothering to explain their position, made a dramatic U-turn to reject Sampdoria's revised offer, insisting they're not cashing in on the defender.

The recent situation means Scorpions' skipper Omar will remain a Genk player a season more unless his employers soften their stance.