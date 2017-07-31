Gambia: Giboro's Ajax in Kombo East Tourney Semis

Giboro-based Ajax are into the semi-finals of the Kombo East district tourney after beating off competition from Talokoto in the quarters.

Sheikh Colley first fired Talokoto ahead with an out-side-the box shot after just 15 minutes ticked. The goal-scorer however didn't last long on the pitch after getting his marching orders in the 47thminute for reckless tackling.

Restart of the game soon had a domineering Ajax piling pressure in search for an equaliser. Their efforts didn't reap dividend until late in the game when Musa Jarju turned provider for Alhagie Jallow who buried a close range shot to the back of the net minutes from game's end.

There was a sudden feel of imminent trouble just after Ajax drew level as a bitter disagreement ensued with the referee threatening to abort the game owing to lapses in security.

The game, played at the Tubakuta grounds, however later ended on post-match kicks on 5-4 in favour of Ajax.

A delighted Ajax's gaffer Momodou Jarju in post-match remarks said the pep-talk he delivered at the break worked to perfection.

'Football requires intelligence. I told my players to keep cool and avoid pressurizing themselves. I told the lads to keep the ball and not get put off by the opponents' ball-booting antics. That is what they merely implemented. A big thanks to you people as we usually do not have media coverage around here,' Jarju said, as he awaits the winner between Pirang vs Kafuta for the semis.

His opposing number in the dug-out Edrissa Badjie of Talokoto FC voiced dissatisfaction over the referee's performance for sending off his key player Colley.

'I'm unhappy with the referee. He's actually a player of Ajax in a Brikama tournament. The red card he gave to my key player is unfair but I take it in good faith. I'll just prepare for next season.