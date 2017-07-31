Gambia: Will Impunity Never Raise Its Ugly Head Again?

QUESTION OF THE DAY

Foroyaa wishes that was the case but the detention without trial of many military officers makes it difficult for anybody to claim that impunity is a thing of the past.

It is important for the Gambian people not to nurture illusions, otherwise we may be subjected to a rude awakening someday.

The current government requires sound and critical advice so that it will not go astray. The executive needs to find out why so many officers are under detention. At the moment, there is no credible explanation to justify any violation of section 19 of the Constitution.