Gambia: 'Development of Banjul Is One of the Main Priorities of the New Government' - Says Minister of Works

Mr. Bai Lamin Jobe, the Minister of Transport, Works and Infrastructure (MoTWI), in responding to a parliamentary question on Tuesday, 4 July, 2017, said the development of the capital city is one of the main priorities of the new government and is being championed by the president himself through his ministry.

"In this regard, the Ministry has initiated a Task Force comprising MoTWI, Banjul City Council (in the lead), the Gambia Ports Authority (GPA), NAWEC, Department of Physical Planning, NEA, NDMA... " said the Minister.

The works and infrastructure minister was responding to a question from Mr. Ousman Sillah, the National Assembly Member for Banjul North, who asked whether ministry of works is aware of the appalling road and drainage condition in Banjul and that, if yes, whether there is any plan for them to work closely with BCC to ameliorate this terrible situation of the capital city.

Minister Jobe revealed that the Task Force has already met few times, adding that "the most recent task they have identified, apart from finalising their TOR, is to come up with a concept design (including architectural), of the city."

He further said it was decided that the concept must be holistic and must have among its priorities the refurbishment of the city roads, drainage, sewerage as well as the reclaimation of the Bund Polder.

The works and infrastructure minister said in the meantime, the National Roads Authority (NRA) under the purview of his ministry, has initiated the acquisition of funding in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs (MoFEA) to carry out feasibility studies on the Banjul Roads, Drainage and Sewage system.

"In the interim, the NRA, in collaboration with BCC should double its efforts and endeavour to constantly maintain the condition of the drains in Banjul through periodic cleansing," added the works and infrastructure minister.

He also informed the assembly that they will include the Banjul NAMs in the Task Force which is already established.