Gambia: Keita Joins Kekuta At Mls

Uncapped Gambian forward Muhamed Keita has penned a deal with New York Red Bulls to join compatriot Kekuta Manneh at the Major League Soccer.

The 27-year-old wing-wizard moves to the U.S after been released by Norwegian Premier League club Valarenga.

The attacker's slow progress there has been result of an injury he sustained at start of the season with the said Norwegian outfit. He isn't expected to start for his new club soon till he's fully recuperated.

Muhamed, who, has played for Norway at youth level but has yet to commit to the Gambia, is on a combined 36 goals in 126 club cameos.

Possibilities of playing in the MLS has always lurked around with Minnesota United coming close to signing him as a Designated Player -players paid by the league association - having already taken him on a conducted tour of the team's facilities.