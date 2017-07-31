Liberia: U.K-Based Doctors Perform Free Surgeries in Nimba

A team of four medical doctors from the United Kingdom is in Nimba County to perform two weeks of free surgical operations at the Esther and Jereline (E&J) Medical Center in Ganta.

Speaking to newsmen at the start of their operations recently, the head of the four-man medical team, Dr. John Hoobis, said the initiative is being carried out under the auspices of Hermia International, a charitable and humanitarian organization based in the UK.

According to him, as part of the group's activities, the team of surgeons is dispatched to parts of the world to carry out free surgeries and render other medical services.

He said the initiative is being carried out in several African countries, including Liberia.

According to Dr. Hoobis, the operations at E&J Medical Center in Ganta are focused basically on the removal of hernia, adding, "We are here to remove over 200 hernias before the end of our two-week stay and we are therefore calling on citizens of Nimba and Liberia at large to take advantage of this opportunity by coming for operation".

In remarks, the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of the E&J, Dr. Peter Matthew George, informed journalists that the initiative came as a result of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with a group of surgeons based in Australia.

He said the exercise is in five phases, noting that phase one basically focuses on hernias and will last for two weeks, while phases two and three are expected to be launched in September and November this year, adding that the initiative will last for a period of five years.

Meanwhile, Dr. George is calling on citizens of the county and the country at large to make the best use of the opportunity to better their lives.