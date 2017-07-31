Ghana: Ndcfailed to Complete Eastern Corridor Road-Johnboadu

Ho — The acting General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. John Boadu has expressed total satisfaction over how attractive the party has become in the Volta region.

This, he said made it possible for members and sympathizers to actively participate in the activities of the party and assured the people of the region of brighter days ahead under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Mr. Boadu observed that it is now clear to Ghanaians that whenever the NPP assumes power it brings hope to the people through the formulation of viable programmes and policies aimed at improving their socio-economic wellbeing, declaring it is the only party that helps to transform the economy.

Mr. Boadu noted that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) adopted deceptive means, when in government to get the support of the people by taking several loans under the pretext of constructing the eastern corridor road, but failed to do so.

Addressing thousands of NPP supporters and members at the party's Volta Regional Delegates Conference, held in the regional capital, Ho over the weekend, Mr. Boadu said Ghana was blessed with one of the finest presidents, Nana Akufo-Addo who is committed to the development of the country to help ensure economic freedom and general well being of its citizens.

Mr. Boadu continued that the NPP, with its track record would complete the eastern corridor road saying it is the only party that has the capacity to deliver.

He noted with satisfaction the new hope within members of the party, saying the supporters, especially women should take advantage of the many opportunities available "from now through to 2020, 2024, to 2032 and beyond.

The National Youth Organizer, Mr. Samuel Awuku appealed to government appointees to ensure that people at the grassroots were involved in the governance process to enable them to become active participants stressing that the government is on track in its quest to create more jobs for the people as well as create the needed atmosphere for businesses to thrive.

He said government would work hard to provide jobs for the youth and urged Ghanaians to have hope as well as support programmes and policies of the government to transform the lives of the people and to improve upon their living conditions, which is its key agenda.

The Volta Regional Chairman of the NPP, Madam Esther Edzani stressed the importance of deepening the existing unity within the party to further promote rapid growth, saying when the party became strong and attractive at all levels more people in the region would have no other choice than to enroll as members.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Krachi East, Mr. Michael Gyato who is the only MP for the ruling party in the region urged the NPP to start putting in place strategies that would ensure it wins about five more seats for the NPP.

The Minister for Land and Natural Resources, Mr. Peter Amewu noted that his current position as a minister was clearly as a result of the hard work of the party during the 2016 general elections to win power.

Present at the conference include a former Volta Regional Chairman of the NPP, Mr. Kenwuud Nuworsu, former Deputy Volta Regional Minister, Mr. Joseph Kweku Nayan, Patron of the NPP in the region, Mr. Castrol Mediale, the 2016 Parliamentary aspirant for NPP in Kedjebi, who is now vying for the regional Chairman's position, Mr. Kofi Adjei Ntim, Mr. Kofi Boaten, former Regional Secretary of the party also vying for the regional Chairman's position and the Ho Municipal Chief Executive, Mr. Steve Akorli among others.

The premises of the OLA SHS where thousands of NPP sympathizers and members converged for the conference also turned into a mini market where food vendors and the NPP materials became the most common commodity on sale to the public as sachet water sellers made hundreds of cedis among others to mark the occasion.