Ghana: Eight Amansie Health Facilities Benefit From U.S.$1.5 Million Asanko/ Project Cure Support

The Asanko Gold Mine, in partnership with Project C. U. R. E., a US based non-governmental organisation, has demonstrated their commitment to good healthcare in Ghana, by donating US$1.5 million worth of medical equipment and supplies to eight health facilities in the Amansie West District of the Ashanti Region.

The donation goes to strengthen the Health Support Programme developed by the mine, following a detailed health needs assessment late last year to identify specific items required to enhance service delivery.

The beneficiary health facilities include St. Martins Hospital at Agroyesum, Manso Nkwanta Health Centre, Manso Adubia Health Centre, Manso Nkran Health Centre, Manso Abore Health Centre, and the Keniago Community-based Health and Planning Services Compound.

Other beneficiaries are the Essuowin Health Centre and the Mother of God Clinic at Esaase.

The donated items included incubators, fetal doppler equipment, autoclaves, ICU beds, vital signs monitoring equipment, laboratory centrifuges and supply kits, refrigerators, wheelchairs, and examination lights.

Also donated were a range of medical supplies, including syringes, gloves, sutures and removal kits, sterile dressings, disinfectants, splints, obstetrics and gynaecology surgery packs, and baby and birthing supplies.

Project C.U.R.E., the largest provider of donated medical supplies and equipment to developing countries around the world, provided three 40-foot containers of the donated items at a cost of US$1.3 million, while Asanko Gold Mine contributed US$200,000 to cover shipment, import duties and other project costs.

The General Manager of Asanko Mines, Mr. Charles Amoah, in the presence of Mr. Frederick Attakumah, Corporate Affairs Executive of Asanko Gold Mine, presented the items to the health institutions at a ceremony at Agroyesum last week Wednesday.

Mr. Amoah hoped the donation would energise and define a new health delivery culture for the health professionals in the area for the mutual benefit of Asanko Mines, the health facilities, and the communities in the catchment area of the mine, which poured its first gold in January 2016.

The District Director of Health Services, Mr. Dominic Dobbin, who complained about the bad nature of the road network, particularly the one leading to the only referral facility at Agroyesum, disclosed that entire district boasts of 24 health centres and 14 CHPS compound.

The District Chief Executive, William Asante Bediako, and Yaw Frimpong Addo, Member of Parliament (MP) for Manso Adubia, jointly received the items on behalf of the St. Martins Catholic Hospital.

They in turn handed over the donated items to Rev. Sister Mary Owusu Frimpong, Representative of the Obuasi Diocese of the Catholic Church.