Ghana: First Couple Promote Ghana Wear in Style

In November 2004 the J.A. Kufuor Government launched the "National Friday Wear Programme", an initiative aimed at projecting a unique Ghanaian identity through the extensive use of local fabric and designs, for all public officers and the private sector, as much as practicable, to wear locally designed garments produced from locally manufactured fabrics.

It was part of a comprehensive programme to promote made-in-Ghana goods and to revitalise the textile and garments industry.

The success of this initiative gave the John Dramani Mahama government the urge to recently launch a 'batakari' designated National Friday wear, which is to be worn on the first Friday of every month. This initiative is meant to promote the patronage of locally made goods especially beyond the shores of Ghana.

Ever since Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and spouse stepped into the Flagstaff house as Ghana's first couple after Inauguration day, they have helped to showcase made-in-Ghana textile prints.

President's sharp suits dropped

According to adomonline.com, President Akufo-Addo, who is known for his sharp suits seems to have developed new love for African prints and making waves with his new shirts.

There has been a surge in the wearing of African prints by Ghanaians, possibly sparked by the the Kufour government's Friday wear initiative, which sought to promote Made in Ghana goods as well as a unique Ghanaian fabrics.

Nana Addo, who has been wearing these new shirts to national and public events, seems to be leading by example.

Public photos of Nana Akufo-Addo at recent functions show him glowing in different variations of African print, handmade, beautifully designed and fitting perfectly. Here are photos of the president at recent events.

Commendation

Omanhene of Edina Traditional Area, Nana Kwadwo Kondua VI has commended President Nana Akufo-Addo for showcasing made-in-Ghana clothes.

He called on Ghanaians to put their political affiliations aside and rally behind President Nana Addo to achieve his aim to implement the "one district, one factory" policy to enable him address the unemployment situation in the country.

He stated that "Ghana is not for President Nana Akufo-Addo" so there is the need for Ghanaians to come together and support him to take the nation to the highest level.

The Omanhene made this call at the launch of the 2017 Edina Bakatue festival which aims at promoting consumption of local products as catalyst for industrialization and job creation.

The event was under the theme "Buy Made in Ghana Goods, use Made in Ghana Products, Support Ghanaian Industries and Create Employment for the Youth".

He however expressed worry over the attitude of some Ghanaians including government officials who condemn local products and rather embrace foreign products.

Nana urged Ghanaians to cherish made-in-Ghana goods to strengthen the economy and generate more revenues for the nation.

He observed that the country has numerous industries producing many goods for local consumption and appealed to government to help local industries.

"No matter what actions we take, we as citizens must acknowledge and cherish what we own as Ghanaians. What do we sell to the outside world as a country?" Nana Kondua questioned.

First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo

According to braperucci.com, the First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo is a woman who after capturing the hearts of Ghanaians with her beauty and charm, a lot of attention has gone into what she wears.

With the help of a proactive social media team, the woman who is sometimes referred to as the "Mother of the Nation" feeds Ghanaians with her contemporary yet traditional way of rocking her wax fabrics (also known as Ntoma in the local dialect)

Chief among her public looks include Maxi dresses as well as Kaba and Slits which comes alongside a variety of mind-blowing designs

Whiles many think that fashion is just about wearing clothes, the woman who has been described by the President as passionate, hardworking and kind, is growing the Ghanaian economy with every clothe or accessory she buys from local designers.

It's been only six months since she became first lady but this move has also gone a long way to propel the brands she wears unto the national and global scene especially as the current administration tries to encourage Ghanaians to patronize made in Ghana goods through the #WearGhana initiative.