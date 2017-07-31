Ghana: Patrons of Cosmetics Confirm Side Effects

Following our front-page story captioned: COSMETICS CAUSE CANCER AND INFERTILITY" in last Friday's edition, in which Dr. Martin Agyei, a dermatologist at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi, revealed that cosmetics can cause mental disorder, infertility, cancer, depression, anemic among other diseases, patrons of various cosmetic products have reacted to the exposé, and confirmed the mentioned side effects of the product in one way or the other.

Dr. Agyei had mentioned that cosmetics are just to improve one's appearance, and cautioned against indulging in such acts.

The Medical Officer stated that cosmetics which contain combined chemical compounds are promoted for their commercial purposes, and, therefore, do not come with side effects like the products used out of ignorance.

Some patrons of cosmetics in the Central Business district of Kumasi have revealed to The Chronicle that their eye lashes irritate them upon using cosmetics.

In an interview, Ms. Princess Erskine, who spoke to this paper about her experience after using cosmetics, disclosed that she used to patronise cosmetics in her quest to improve her complexion, but after using a particular body cream, (name withheld, she felt a burning sensation on her body.

Princess Erskine stated: "I could not walk in the sun after using the cream for two weeks, and I was compelled to discontinue using the cream, which sells at GH¢12", which she got to know through television advertisements.

According to her, the advertisement claimed the cream was good for toning, only to realise that the product was deadly, because her eyes became itchy after use.

She further disclosed that anytime she applies lipstick on her lips, her mouth gets dry and eventually becomes sore when she attempts to clean it. As a result, Princess has resorted to the use of shea butter (Nkuto) as an alternative.

One Ama Josephine, who claimed she has been applying face powder, eye lashes, lipstick and pencil on her eyes, indicated that she feels a burning sensation in her eyes when the eye lashes get into them.

Araba Nyarkoa, a 21-years-old student nurse, told The Chronicle that she is into make-up, which makes her look good, but uses only pencil and mascara.

Araba said: "I want the whitish part of my eyes to show, hence I use the pencil to expose them." She claimed she was aware of the dangers of using cosmetics, but cannot stop using them, since using face powder for a longer period of time causes pimples on the face.

Araba Nyarkoa, however, disclosed that some men appreciate ladies who use cosmetics, hence her addiction to them.

The Chronicle also spoke to the head of Oyska Institute of Cosmetology, one the leading cosmetics schools in Kumasi, located near the Airport Roundabout, who gave her name as Serwaa, told this reporter that people are, indeed, enrolling in her institute, and each month she admits five people into the school to study makeup.

Asked if she is aware that make-ups can be harmful to the body, Serwaa responded in the affirmative, but swiftly defended that everything in the world has side effects, and that it depends on how one applies them.