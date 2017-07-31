Ghana: 23 Teachers in Obuasi Municipality Honoured

Twenty-three teachers in the Obuasi Municipality received awards at this year's Best Teacher Award Day at Obuasi.

The Overall Best Teacher Award was grabbed by Mr. Opoku Fofie of Christ the King Senior High School (SHS), who took home a double-decker refrigerator as his prize.

Mr. Matthew Amo of Obuasi Complex School was also adjudged the Best ICT Teacher in the Municipality.

The awardees took home prizes, including refrigerators, television sets and gas cookers, among others.

The theme for the occasion was: "Motivating the Teachers/Worker for quality education: The role of stakeholders."

Addressing the gathering, the Bishop of the Obuasi Diocese of the Methodist Church, Rt. Rev Hayford Aduse-Poku, bemoaned delays in the promotion of teachers because they were not being processed as expected to whip up their motivation.

He also observed that teachers' motivation was also dwindling to the lowest ebb in the country, thus affecting the sacrifices expected from teachers.

Bishop Aduse-Poku encouraged the Ghana Education Service (GES) to sit up and look at issues affecting the motivation of the teacher, and asked the superior authorities to ensure equitable distribution of resources to improve education in the country.

He stressed that teachers are the main actors to achieve quality education in the country, and urged stakeholders, including parents and opinion leaders, not to influence bad conducts during final and external examinations.

"It is sad to hear that some shameless teachers irresponsibly demand money from the candidates to enable them cheat during such examinations."

The Ashanti Regional Director of Education, Mrs. Mary Owusu Achiaw, in a speech read on her behalf, encouraged nananom and stakeholders to co-operate with the Education Directorate in implementing good polices that will help improve education in the Municipality.

She appealed to AngloGold Ashanti and the Municipal Assembly to team up and provide a new office for the Education Directorate, saying: "The old structure is a death trap."

The Municipal Director of Education, Mr. Anthony Maxwell Amoako, stressed on the need for stakeholders' motivation of teachers by giving them the needed tools and materials to enhance their work.

The Obuasi Municipal Chief Executive, Mr. Elijah Adansi-Bonah, said a number of interventions, including construction of new school buildings, are underway to provide conducive atmospheres for teachers to perform their duties in the Municipality.