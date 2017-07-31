Ghana: Unionism Has Moved From Violence to Dialogue - Gnat

Ho. — The General Secretary of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), Mr. David Ofori Achampong has observed that trade unionism has grown beyond 'violence era' to dialogue and consultation, which is helping to ensure peaceful and productive activities at work places.

He is, therefore, urging all workers to embrace dialogue as a more productive way of resolving issues.

Mr. Achampong assured members of GNAT that leadership was in constant dialogue in relation to the unpaid arrears of teachers who have been promoted, stressing that GNAT at the national level would not inform members on the various processes, but would only inform them when an agreement had been reached with the government.

Speaking at the 52nd Volta Region Delegates Conference of GNAT at Ho over the weekend, the General Secretary reiterated the commitment of the national leadership of the Association, with the assurance that it would at all time use dialogue to defend their interests.

Mr. Achampong disclosed that some teachers have refused to submit records that would enable their allowances to be paid them and that they had rather decided to adopt unapproved methods for the payment of such allowances.

The Volta Regional Director of Education, Mr. Alexander Mawusi Boadi, noted that matters concerning education should be prioritised for the nation to derive the needed development. According to him, to ensure best education, self-sacrifice was crucial and urged teachers and other stakeholders in education to put in their best to ensure quality education.

Mr. Boadi asked teachers in the region to change their attitude towards work and to ensure that the region's past glory is regained.

He warned that he would not tolerate the practice where teachers on study-leave would exit the region upon completion of their courses, without the knowledge of his office.

According to him, it has become a major concern to his outfit that after granting teachers study leave with the objective that they would return and contribute to the promotion of education, the beneficiaries rather leave the Volta region to other regions.

He stressed that his outfit would ensure that teachers on study leave return to the region after their studies.

Mr. Boadi, who is noted for his high level of discipline and open door administration told teachers in the region that the GES had still not lifted the ban on employment and cautioned teachers who would like to use the name of the Regional Director of education to extort monies from innocent and qualified persons, on the pretext of helping them secure employment.

A Retired GNAT Deputy General Secretary, Mr. John Nyoagbe, speaking on the theme for the occasion: 'Prioritising Early Child Education: The Way to Achieving 2030 Agenda on Education', noted that Kindergarten (KG) education has been relegated to the background over the years.

Mr. Nyoagbe said it was very unfortunate that though early childhood education was the foundation of every successful educational system, Ghana had failed to make conscious efforts to promote child education even though the nation had signed the Convention on the rights of the child.

The Volta Regional Chairman of GNAT, Mr. Mensah Sadzi commended teachers for their hard work and commitment to duty over the years and made a passionate appeal to the government to provide life-jackets for teachers who cross the Volta Lake to teach on island communities particularly in the Krachi areas.

The Deputy Volta Regional Minister, Mr. Maxwell Kofi Blagodzi, assured the teachers of government's commitment to promoting child education in the county.

He, however, noted that government alone would not be in position to provide all the educational needs of the country and therefore called for partnership to help ensure quality child education in the country.