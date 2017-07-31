31 July 2017

Ghanaian Chronicle (Accra)

Ghana: Mem Junction-Agroyesum Road Awarded On Contract

By Sebastian R. Freiku

The 7 kilometre road from Mem Junction to Agroyesum in the Amansie West district has been reportedly awarded on contract for completion in 18 months.

The Member of Parliament for Manso Adubia, Yaw Frimpong Addo, who announced this at Agroyesum on Wednesday at a public function, said the contractor is mobilizing equipment and machinery to the area to commence work as soon as the raining season is over.

He said the award in the early part of the year demonstrates the government's commitment to go into action and to fulfill the many campaign promises.

According to Mr Frimpong Addo, the GHc8 million contract is being funded from the Road fund.

Work on the project would involve the construction of drainages and culverts to allow free flow of water and prevent the roads from flooding.

In June, this year, communities beyond Agroyesum were cut off from the other parts of the district and region, following the flooding of roads in the area.

Chiefs, residents and Staff of the St. Martin's hospital have welcomed the news of the proposed road project and have heaved a sigh of relief, upon the announcement by the MP.

Meanwhile, Nana Owusu Achiaw, Dabehene of Manso Nkwanta, who represented the Omanhene of Manso Nkwanta, Nana Bi-Kusi Appiah at the presentation of medical equipment and supplies to the Agroyesum hospital by Asanko Mines and Project C.U.R.E. has urged chiefs in the area to take particular interest in the project and closely monitor the work of the contractor to ensure its speedy completion.

The Dabehene, who presided over the presentation ceremony, announced that the constituents would not tolerate any shoddy work by the contractor and pleaded with the District Assembly to ensure that equipment and machinery of the contractor are not obsolete.

