Eritrea: 80 Percent of Students of the Southern Region Score Passing Marks

Mendefera — 80% out of about 189,000 registered students in the Southern Region have passed to the next level in the 2016/2017 academic year. This was reported at a meeting the education ministry's branch held in Mendefera town on the 26th and 27th of July.

At the occasion in which teachers as well as heads of government institutions and administrations were present, detailed briefings were presented regarding mapped out plan to improve the quality of education as well as the success registered and weakness encountered in the respective academic year.

In a paper he presented at the occasion, Mr. Hibtzgy Kidane, branch head of the ministry in the region, explained that 85% of the students are from elementary schools, 76% from junior and 66% from secondary schools at a regional level.

According to data obtained from Warsai-Yikealo Secondary School, 39% from the Warsai Yikealo Secondary School who sat for the matriculation exam from the Southern region have scored passing marks.

Concerning adult education program, Mr. Hibtzgi indicated that 75% of students of the program have successfully attended the program which is being provided in 179 stations of the region. He also urged area administrators to play an active role in succeeding the program.

Participants of the meeting held extensive discussions and made recommendations on various issues.

In closing remarks, Mr. Franko Kubaba, Director General of Social Services, briefed participants on the challenges encountered in reinforcing the teaching - learning process and called for joint efforts to advance the process in an enhanced manner.

There are 131 pre-education, 254 elementary, 91 junior as well as 29 secondary schools and 2 colleges in the Southern Region.