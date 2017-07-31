31 July 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Training On Film Production

Asmara — The PFDJ cultural Affairs has organized one month training to 84 artists focusing on film production.

The training was provided by Assistant Professor Ambasajer Berhe, an instructor and film producer at Howard University, USA, Mr. Elias Tesfamariam head of film department at Stafford University as well as Mrs. Mahlet Habte sound engineer and film director in London.

At the graduation event held at Cinema Asmara on 28 July, it was reported that the training will have a paramount importance in promoting film production in the country.

Speaking at the occasion, Artist Samuel Adonai, representative of the graduates, explained on the significance of the training and voiced readiness to make good use of the knowledge they have acquired in improving the nation's film production.

In the same vein, Assistant Professor Ambasajer Berhe said that the training has been given for the second time and that there is plan to organize similar training programs in the future.

The graduates have received certificates from Mr. Alamin Mohamed Seid, Secretary of the PFDJ.

A film produced by the graduates was also featured.

