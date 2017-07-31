Morocco: Throne Day - HM the King Receives the Best Wishes of Royal Armed Forces

The very old friendship and cooperative relationship between Ethiopia and Morocco is moving to new levels of practical… Read more »

Tetouan — HM King Mohammed VI, Supreme Commander and Chief of general Staff of the Royal Armed Forces (FAR), accompanied by HRH Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan and HRH Prince Moulay Rachid, received, on Monday at the officers mess hall in Tetouan, Major General Abdelfettah Louarak, Inspector general of FAR, who presented to the Sovereign a message of best wishes, faithfulness and loyalty of the officers, non-commissioned officers and servicemen of the Royal Armed Forces, on the occasion of the 18th anniversary of HM the King's accession to the throne of his glorious ancestors.

