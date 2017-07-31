Sudan: Ghandour Receives the Archbishop of Canterbury

Khartoum — The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour, on Monday received the visiting archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby who is currently on an official visit to the Sudan

The archbishop has commended the spirit of coexistence between the various Sudanese religious groups, and the concern Sudan pays for religious freedoms in the country, and the government keenness to help the refugee population that cross into the Sudan from conflict areas in South Sudan

The Minister for Foreign Affairs has meanwhile stressed that religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence among the various religious groups is one of the criteria of the Sudanese people.

The Minister briefed the archbishop on the efforts exerted by the government of Sudan to provide assistance and shelter to the refugees who crossed into the country.

The Minister the religious freedom is part of the recommendations made by the National Dialogue conference which resulted in the formation of the National Accord Government currently running the country.