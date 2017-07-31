31 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President Bashir Attends the Inauguration of Kadogli Tourism, Investment and Marketing Festival

Kadugli — The President of the Republic, Omar Bashir, on Monday witnessed the parade marking the inauguration of Kadugli tourism, investment and marketing festival, which reflect the heritage of the region and shows the stability and peace it enjoys.

The Ministry for Tourism, Antiquities and Wildlife, Mohamed Abu Zaid Mustafa, said in a statement before the inauguration parade the state of south Kordufan is currently witnessing stability and peace that would make it a point of attraction for investment and tourism within the country.

He said his ministry would pay more attention to South Kordufan state which with the advent of peace is showing a promising future in the domain of tourism.

