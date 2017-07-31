Ethiopia: Bringing More Cities to Conference Tourism

For a country that is rich in various types of tourist attractions like ethnic and religious diversity, tangible and intangible heritages as well as natural sceneries tourism plays a significant role in the economy. Apart from these factors conference tourism also contributes a great deal in attracting more visitors both to the conferences as well as to the rest of the attractions.

Mainly precipitated by the existence of continental and regional organizations like African Union, UN Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) ... conference tourism is showing a remarkable growth as a kernel of tourism industry. Especially Addis Ababa very often becomes very busy hosting various international conferences every year which is adding its growth as well as importance as an ideal venue for such events.

But the nation has still a long way to go to bring more cities to the conference tourism industry. Though some cities like Bahir dar, Adama, Bishoftu and Mekelle have started hosting conferences, they need further assistance in handling the events with better efficiency and standard so that they can continue hosting more such events and raise their benefits.

According to Gezahegne Abate, Public and International Relations Director with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Ministry is working on expanding hotels and museums in order to create an opportunity for different cities outside Addis to host conference tourism. Collaborating with concerned bodies, governmental and non- governmental organizations and business owners, the ministry is supervising hotels to ensure the existence of suitable conference facilities. For this end the Ministry is implementing a standard which requires hotels to fulfill state of the art hotel facilities like restaurant, bar, security, and parking lots , among others.

To further raise the tourist flow and revenue from the sector there is a need to enhance the quality and efficiency of the hospitality industry, the Director stressed. In order to build the capacity of Hotels, Resorts, Tour and Travel Agencies and Tour operators, who tend to work with common sense the Ministry is striving to cultivate educated and competent professionals in the field. Accordingly 12 universities, more than 100 Technical and Vocational Education and Training Colleges (TVETs) across the nation as well as Ethiopian Hotel and Tourism Institute are training people in hotel and tourism at degree and diploma levels , Gezahegne explained.

According to the Director due attention should be given to the development of infrastructure as it plays a vital role in promoting tourism. "The other crucial thing is the development of infrastructure. Growth is natural. The needs of human beings grows up through time. The more income generates, the more the needs increase. Existing tourist destinations should be developed along with creating new ones. Working on the natural resources that are not yet recognized due to different reasons like war and drought, the nation should promote the traditional costumes, architecture, and cultural troupe."

Gezahegne says the tourism sector is registering double digit growth for the past years. The tourists flow is showing that the growth is now 10 per cent.

Tourists through out the world are sensitive about peace and security of their destinations. Commenting on the impact of the state of emergency which was declared since the first quarter of the just ended Ethiopian fiscal year he indicated that 886,897 tourists visited the nation generating around 3.3 billion USD revenue which is, compared with last year's performance a 2.5 per cent drop. Hence the decline was not as bad as it was feared, he reiterated.

There was no cancellation or disruption of conferences that used to take place in the country, the Director noted. For instance the 11th UNESCO conference, attended by about 1000 people, was held effectively here in Addis Ababa a month after declaration of the state of emergency. Similarly, the 59th CAF conference was also held in Addis Ababa.