Ethiopia: Selam TVET College Graduates 189 Trainees

Selam technical and vocational college graduates the 23 round of 189 trainees in various levels of training.

The graduates attended training in Heavy duty vehicles maintenance, Food preparation, Electricity and electronics , manufacturing, furniture and secretarial science.

"By the support of the Swiss government through international humanitarian organization called Woreden Dand more than 300 youth from various Wereda and sub cities are attending training in 7 fields " said Christoph Zinstag from Sweden Embassy.

The Board chairman Iwan Wust on his part noted that the Federal TVET agency periodically conducts supervision on the quality of the training in the college. He vowed to further work on improving shortage of middle level trained human resource in the country.

Mr Iwan told for graduates that they are leaving Selam College and they are going to reach out into their country, well equipped with skills and knowledge which will enable them to earn a living. This is a chance, only few are getting in Ethiopia. They will encounter many situations in their life that will not be easy, which will create troubles to them where they will get stuck.

State Minister, Ministry of Education, Teshome Lemma on the occasion urged graduates to carry out their work honestly, truthfully by updating their skills day to day and actively participate in the country's development.