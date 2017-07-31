Ethiopia: Conscious Action to Curb Corruption

editorial

Four days ago, the Communication Affairs Office of the Ethiopian government announced that 34 senior government officials and business persons suspected of corrupt practices were arrested. Furthermore, vowing to intensify the ongoing crackdown on the corrupted individuals, the attorney general stated yesterday that the number of detainees suspected of corruption has risen to 42. The crackdown on these individuals is part of the overall government commitment to fight corruption that has become rampant in the country. It is also the continuation of the deep renewal the government started nearly a year ago.

For more than a couple of decades, Ethiopia has become one of the fastest growing economies around the globe that the world has been witnessing. The growth can be attributed to nation's fastest growing airline, high investment inflow, ensuring sustainable peace in the Horn, serving as Africa's aviation hub, great infrastructural revolution such as the Great Renaissance Dam, the Addis Ababa Light Rail project, Addis-Djibouti rail line and the like.

In spite of the fact that the nation is experiencing sustainable development, it is struggling with threats like rent-seeking, narrow-mindedness, chauvinism and corruption that manifest themselves due to wrong perception of power. As an expert said "When purpose is not known, abuse is inevitable", some government officials abused their leadership position for their selfish gains or interest because of inadequate knowledge. As a result, corruption which is a threat and challenge to the expected justice, freedom and fair distribution of wealth became very evident in the nation. And this caused public discontent and grievances which necessitated deep renewal.

In response to public grievances and complaints, the government has undertaken deep renewal activities to ensure good governance in the country. In the course of the renewal, the nation identified questions of the society and continued solving them. And its recent measure on corruption is very evident that the nation is still under deep renewal process. This renewal, as a continuous process, still requires the massive participation of the public.

Unlike the views of some individuals, the deep renewal has brought considerable achievement for the citizens to exercise their constitutional rights without any interference. For instance, they have continued expressing their dissatisfaction in overall public services and other administrative issues. Following the deep renewal, the government's conscious decision to carry out the deep renewal demonstrates its commitment for transparency and accountability.

We believe the recent crackdown which is the continuation of the deep renewal can be considered to be the perfect decision of the government to curb the staggering wicked deeds of the irresponsible officials. The decision is also exact indication of government's commitment to ensure good governance, justice and fair distribution of wealth for the citizens.

More importantly, the government promised the citizens to intensify the crackdown on the various governmental organizations to end the problem. Consistent with the promise, we argue that citizens ought to scrutinize the government's activities and debate on the merits of various public policies. The government has to create transparency in various public resources such as subsidies, tax exemptions, public procurement of goods and services, soft credits and extra-budgetary funds under the control of politicians. The distorted communication between government officials and citizens can open the way for illicit transactions and provide many opportunities for corruption; and in order to address this problem effectively, implementing useful technologies is so crucial so that the public can actively participate in the campaign. For instance, in some countries, research indicates the use of online platforms to facilitate the government's interactions with civil society and the business community has been particularly successful in the areas of tax collection, public procurement, and red tape. Thus, in connection to realizing its promise to intensify the crackdown, it ought to introduce complementary approaches to efficiently curb corruption.