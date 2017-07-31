Ethiopia: TB Still a Threat, Needs Due Attention

TB still needs due attention by all stakeholders as it continues to be a major public health threat, says Ministry of Health.

Though International reports indicate that the trend of TB transmission is declining, Yaekob Seman St Peters Specialized Hospital Executive Director argues that it is still a threat in our country and the government has given the attention and working on it.

Accordingly it is expanding the medical service which was confined in the Specialized Hospital to all hospitals and health centres that are closer to the grassroots.

Clinical service directorate acting director with the Ministry of Health Edao Fejo said that, the Second Growth and Transformation has also given due attention to significantly contain the spread of communicable diseases.

Currently TB medical treatment is given in almost all hospitals and health centers all over the country. About 72 health centers are giving the service in Addis with support from St Peters TB Specialized Hospital and Alert hospital.

To scale up the involvement of stakeholders training is being given for urban transport service providers like Anbessa city bus, Sheger bus, alliance and other, charities like Mekedonia, Muday, Gergesenon and others, Yaekob indicated.