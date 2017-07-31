Ethiopia, Morocco - a New Chapter of Cooperation

interview

The very old friendship and cooperative relationship between Ethiopia and Morocco is moving to new levels of practical cooperation, from the political to the economic sphere of partnership. The practical application of the new cooperative partnership between the two countries can be exemplified in many ways. Here, The Ethiopian Herald has met Ambassador of Morocco to Ethiopia Nezha Alaoui M'Hammdi to discuss on the ongoing bilateral relations and investment cooperation between the two countries. Excerpts:

How do you explain the relations between Ethiopia and Morocco in terms of business and people to people ties?

Regarding the partnership between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of Ethiopia, I just think that we are going to a new dynamics that is very logical and normal taking to consideration the legacy that we have together. Of course, the relations between Morocco and Ethiopia are not new. We have old ties of cooperation, especially since the visit of his majesty [King of Morocco] to Ethiopia. Today, we witness a new impetus or a new momentum that we are sharing together in terms of partnership other than normal; it is South-South partnership. We believe in Morocco that South-South Cooperation is very important because today the two African countries are much better than before. They can help each other in various sectors of cooperation, especially those related to sustainable development like human resource, environment, health, education and infrastructures for the mutual benefit of our population and to create socio-economic growth in both countries.

Thus, we now signed a total of 12 agreements under the legal framework of Morocco and Ethiopia. With these agreements, the two countries are going to diversify their cooperation and partnership. They are sharing expertise by looking at interests of both countries to help each other.

What are the major activities that the two countries are doing to tap the most advantages of such trade and investment cooperation and partnership?

Yes, the two countries have so far signed many business and investment agreements. The two countries so far agreed up on the total of 12 agreements and Memorandums of Understanding in the areas of agriculture, water management, sustainable energies, fertilizers, and trade promotion. For example, one of the agreements is signed for the establishment of a fertilizer production unit in Ethiopia with a total capital of 2.5 billion USD in the first phase, and 3.7 billion USD in total. One of those agreements is related to the OCP fertilizer plant, which is going to be finalized in Dire-Dawa, in order to help secure fertilizer for the Ethiopian agriculture.

This reflects shared vision of South-South Cooperation rooted on both sides, that African natural resources should be harnessed to drive Africa's development and shared prosperity. Apart from creating legal agreement frameworks, the two countries held business forums, the first in Addis Ababa, on November 2016, and the second one in Rabat on May 2017.

To unleash the potentials in both countries, we are now planning to have other two trade and investment events between next September and October here in Addis Ababa. Until today, the embassy is registering Moroccan investors with big interest to come to the Ethiopian markets including the OCP project. Because investors in morocco believed that Ethiopian markets is huge and it represents big potentials. We all agree to say that Ethiopia has a success story with double digit growth and we would like to participate and contribute to that dynamic.

What are the lessons that Ethiopia should take from Morocco in this regard?

My country has very vibrant private sector which is already known in West and central African regions. Morocco is the second African investor in the continent; the first one is in West Africa. Regarding Ethiopia, we would like to build a win-win partnership between the two governments and private sectors. We have common interests which would further to be nurtured.

In this case, agriculture is the strategic cooperation sector for both Ethiopia and Morocco. If we have to assure food security, we have to start boosting and improving our agriculture, improving fertilizers and enhancing the agro-processing plants in both sides. To make this happen, we need to share our humble knowledge with Ethiopia, and develop all the inputs required for bolstering the processing of agricultural products that can help to transform the economy.

Let me come back to the case of Morocco. How do you explain the role of Morocco in continent's development after the country rejoined the African Union?

Well, Morocco has been admitted again to its institutional family which is the African Union. We should not forget that Morocco was one of the founding father of OAU. The first pan-African conference held in the world was at Casablanca in Morocco in January 1961, in which we had the privilege to welcome African leaders. Although we were one of the founding fathers for that organization, we left that organization in the 1980's and came back January 2017. But, we have never left Africa, we only left OAU, simply because we are African country by identity, geography, history. So, we have been always present in Africa and also working closely with African sisters and brothers at bilateral and regional levels.

Now, having said that, I would return to the African Union that gives us the opportunity to share what we have developed in terms of partnership at bilateral level and this time at the continental scale. This is the opportunity to all of us to see what we can do together and what we can achieve together in terms of sustainable development, national growth as well as addressing the real challenges of Africa which are mainly focused on socio-economic development, and peace and stability in Africa.

Our role as a member state is moving forward to share what we already have done with bilateral and regional levels, and to move forward the agenda of the African Union to achieve common goals. Thus, after more than 50 years of our independence, we should be able to achieve goals together, and contribute for African development.

Are there any other Moroccan business projects set to be launched in the future here in Ethiopia?

Yes, Ethiopia is our strategic partner in a region where we are not quite new; we are proposing to expand our cooperation to Ethiopia. As I already said, the OCP project is the biggest Moroccan investment out of Morocco. We have chosen it to our Ethiopian brothers and this is just the beginning. We have strong wish and ambition to move forward and to boost a win-win partnership, where we can work together especially in strategic economic fields to achieve something together. Thus, it would be possible through governmental cooperation as well as private sectors' partnership between the two countries.

What about the volume of trade between the two countries?

Well, the volume of trade between the two nations is very low as compared to the potentials that the two countries have. In 2014, Morocco has exported to Ethiopia 523 million Dirham, but our input from Ethiopia has increased in 2014 by 50 per cent. Our goal today is first to explore opportunities of foreign trade between the two countries, because, we have desires that we can supply for each other. Apart from boosting investment in both sides, Ethiopia has a vibrant growth and Morocco has also ambition to work together with Ethiopia. In the second half of September, we will have trade mission here in some fields such as power, logistics, transport, and water management. This aimed at to help Moroccan investors see their Ethiopian counter parts and to explore the opportunities of doing business together. Hopefully, we will have a good participation to the trade fair to be held next October.

Moroccan Embassy in Addis Ababa is now preparing to celebrate Moroccan National Day shortly. What is the meaning for you to celebrate the day?

Our national day is marking for the enthronement of our majesty the King. Eighteen years ago, His Majesty the King Mohammed VI has been enthroned as a king of Morocco. Consequently, we are going to celebrate his eighteenth anniversary of enthronement.

This year, we will have a special meaning here in Ethiopia as we are opening a new page that the two countries are m together. Of course, His Majesty first visited Ethiopia in November and again in January, but this time it was only for the purpose of the readmission of Morocco to AU. Therefore, this is a new page for Morocco to be partnering with Ethiopia both at bilateral and multilateral arena; so that we would like to share this celebration with our brothers and sisters here in Ethiopia. Because it has a special meaning, we are expecting Ethiopian officials and private sector representatives as well as Moroccan fellow citizens living here in Ethiopia, representatives of Addis Ababa University and AU officials. We have also the privilege to welcome a lot of people in order to celebrate this anniversary.

What are the core-values that Ethiopia and Morocco posses in common?

Of course, taking the geographical distance between Morocco and Ethiopia into consideration, anyone can assume lack of common values in both countries. But, there are core values in common. Yes, I came here when I was appointed as an Ambassador to Ethiopia last October. Since then, in the daily life situation, I realized that we have core values in common that are related to our identities, civilizations, history, tolerance between religions, coexistence, firm and strong determination to move forward, and success stories in development.

The other point I noticed also that we have in common is our cultures and traditions much similar with the Ethiopians. For instance, in Morocco we have a kind of music and dance very similar to the Ethiopian ones. We use the instrument that is very famous here which is Masinko, we also use it in Morocco. In addition, in both countries, food is served with similar instrument, which is clay pot; in Ethiopia it is called Shekla.

Hence, I hope the cultural events to be shared with competent Ethiopian authorities here in Addis Ababa will help them to know and discover each other better. I think it would also be significant to make the countries much closer than we think.

Previously, Morocco has provided over 30,500 scholarships for African students. How many of them are Ethiopians?

Well, we really care about this aspect of cooperation, because, the wealth of African countries is its youth. African countries need to first develop their human potential as its youth are source of wealth. If we educate our youth, we are going to teach them how to be useful for their country. This is why we have this large figure of students trained in Morocco.

Regarding Ethiopia, the figure is very modest, every year there is quota of 15 scholarships for Ethiopia, but up to 2016, we have only 18 students who have been trained in Morocco. Though we teach in French and Arabic in Universities, and most people in Ethiopia speak English and Amharic, there is a language barrier to accept more Ethiopian students in Morocco. Despite such problems observed, we would improve opportunities for competent Ethiopians and improve cooperation in vocational trainings, in order to better develop human resources potentials of the countries.

What is your observation in Ethiopian economic development?

I think, it is a strong, dynamic and vibrant economy with sound determination of the country to move forward and to achieve the goals that are already planned in the national strategy.

Which development endeavors are impressive for you here in Ethiopia?

The railway is very impressive which is stretched from Ethiopia to Djibouti; and it has also a special meaning for our OCP investment project operated in Dire Dawa. The railway is important for this project to import the required inputs through Djibouti port. I think it is a very good configuration for investors working either in Djibouti or Ethiopia, and a good opportunity to boost the trade and investment in Ethiopia.

Do you have anything to finally add?

This is my second time being Ambassador of His Majesty abroad, it is really challenging to make the two countries working closer, moving forward together, and knowing each other. But, it is a very exciting challenge. As a result, it will further be strengthened through our business and bilateral relations to be held in both countries.