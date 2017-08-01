Photo: Chris Omollo/The Nation

Ezekiel Kemboi, right, with Conseslus Kipruto, centre, and Jairus Birech at the Kasarani Stadium on July 31, 2017.

The first batch of Team Kenya athletes leaves on Tuesday morning for the World Championships starting Friday in London without the Olympic and World 800m champion Rudisha who is injured.

Middle distance coach Bernard Ouma on Tuesday disclosed that Rudisha, who was gunning for a hat-trick of world titles, developed a quadriceps strain (a tear in one of the quadriceps muscles at the front of his thigh) on the right leg on Saturday in training and efforts to have him ready for the championships failed.

Ouma said Rudisha had the option of running with his right thigh strapped, but doctors said that could prolong the healing process and Rudisha decided to back out.

"It's sad and disappointing to announce my no show in the forthcoming #London2017 WC due to a quad muscle strain," said Rudisha on his twitter handle. "There is nothing we can do and all we can do is wish him quick recovery," said Ouma, who now has World trials winner Emmanuel Korir, World Under-20 champion Kipyegon Bett and 2016 Diamond League Series winner Ferguson Rotich to do the battle.

"He got the strain at the bends while doing some speed work," said Ouma. "The water therapy we gave him seems not to have worked on time."

The late withdrawal is a big blow to Rudisha, who now misses a chance to return to the London Olympic Stadium, the same place where he broke his own World Record when he won the 2012 London Olympics 800m title in 1 minute and 40.01 seconds.

Rudisha, who won the 2011 Daegu and 2015 Beijing World Championship 800m titles, retained his Olympic title during the 2016 Rio Summer Games.

Rudisha is the second World champion from Kenya to withdraw for the London event after World 400m hurdles champion Nicholas Bett early this week.

The 800m team selection was marred by controversy during the trials where Rudisha was included in the team at the last minute after Korir, Rotich, Bett and Michael Saruni had been picked.

Saruni, who had left camp after learning in social media that he had been dropped, failed to make the final team when the final entries were done last week on Monday.

Two World champions, including team captain Ezekiel Kemboi (3,000m steeplechase) and Julius Yego (javelin), are among the first batch of Team Kenya athletes that leaves this morning for London.

The team of 24 athletes that leave the country for Great Britain aboard a Kenya Airways flight at 9:20am, will be followed by the second batch on Saturday and the last one on Monday.

They are drawn from across different disciplines and include Olympic champions Faith Chepng'etich (1,500m) and Conseslus Kipruto (3,000m steeplechase), and World Cross Country champions Irene Cheptai (2017) and Agnes Jebet (2015).

All members of the marathon teams will leave the country on Tuesday. They are two times World champion Edna Kiplagat, World marathon silver medallist Helah Kiprop and London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru.

THOSE LEAVING ON TUESDAY

100m, 200m: Mark Otieno

400m hurdles: Aron Koech

400m: Maximilla Imali

400m: Raymond Kibet, Collins Omae, Bonface Mweresa

Marathon: Edna Kiplagat, Helah Kiprop, Flomena Cheyech (Women); Daniel Wanjiru, Geoffrey Kirui, Gideon Kipketer (men).

1,500m: Faith Chepngetich, Winnie Chebet,

3,000m steeplechase: Conseslus Kipruto, Jairus Birech, Brimin Kipruto, Ezekiel Kemboi

10,000m: Bedan Karoki, Paul Tanui (men); Agnes Tirop, Irene Cheptai, Alice Aprot (women)

800m: Emmanuel Korir, Kipyegon Bett, Ferguson Rotich

Javelin: Julius Yego