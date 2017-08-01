31 July 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Nigeria: At Least 41 Gay Men Arrested in Nigeria

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Deutsche Welle
Gay marriage.

At least 41 men suspected of harbouring homosexuality acts were arrested at a hotel in Nigeria over the weekend, a report says.

According to Fellow Press, the suspects were rounded up on Saturday at Weigh Bridge hotel in Owode Onirin area of Lagos State.

Police spokesperson Olarinde Famous-Cole confirmed the arrest, adding that the suspects were soon going to appear in court.

In April 53 young men who celebrating a gay wedding in the west country's northern city of Zaria were arrested and charged with "belonging to a gang of unlawful society."

The young men were arrested while attending a party organised for two men who got married.

Source: News24

Nigeria

Villa Staff Put On Standby for Buhari's Return

All is now set for President Muhammadu Buhari's return from the United Kingdom as State House staff have been put on… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.