Nigeria: At Least 41 Gay Men Arrested in Nigeria

At least 41 men suspected of harbouring homosexuality acts were arrested at a hotel in Nigeria over the weekend, a report says.

According to Fellow Press, the suspects were rounded up on Saturday at Weigh Bridge hotel in Owode Onirin area of Lagos State.

Police spokesperson Olarinde Famous-Cole confirmed the arrest, adding that the suspects were soon going to appear in court.

In April 53 young men who celebrating a gay wedding in the west country's northern city of Zaria were arrested and charged with "belonging to a gang of unlawful society."

The young men were arrested while attending a party organised for two men who got married.

Source: News24