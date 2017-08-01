31 July 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: New Miss Malawi Ireland Is Dehorah Phiri, Mr Malawi Ireland Is Innocent Chithyoka

On Saturday the new Miss Malawi Ireland was crowned. She is Grace Dehora Phiri, 20 years old who received her crown alongside Innocent Chithyoka, 19 who carried the day in Mr Malawi Ireland contest.

Both the Mr and Miss Malawi Ireland are students at Galway college.

In a tightly contested finale, Dehora Phiri, a nursing student, won the hearts of the audience and judges alike with her confidence, charm and brains.

The event which was spiced up by the performance of rapper Tay Grin, saw a Dublin accounting student, Yamikani Chikaoneka, 22 becoming a first runner up while Shayna Irfan Shariff , 22 who also studies Accounting from Dublin, becoming the second runner up.

"I am glad that I have been crowned Miss Malawi Ireland," said Deborah Phiri.

The beauty queen said she will use her crown to "inspire" Malawian girls on taking education seriously and work hard in school to achieve their goals.

In the men's category, Sean Simwanjere, 29 was the first runner up while Gerald Zaipa, 32 , was second runner up. They are all students in Dublin.

Miss Malawi Ireland and Mr Malawi Ireland organising committee member Grace Mserembo described the event as a success saying the patronage was impressive.

"I am very happy that it was highly competitive contest and it has been very successful," she said

She added that they would want to use such event in promoting Malawian culture in Diaspora .

