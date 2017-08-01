Uganda: Telling Story of Uganda's Social Life

Art is an interesting subject. It tells the story of humanity in a totally different format.

And that is what happened at the 'Surfaces' Art Exhibition at Afriart Gallery on 7th Street, Industrial Area last weekend.

The exhibition was a highlight of a drawing workshop of enthusiastic artists under the mentorship of artiste Henry Mzili Mujunga.

The artists included Leonard Opondo, Adonias Ocom, Allan Kyakonye, John Baptist Sekubulwa, Brian Magala and Irene Piloya.

Others were Lyer Neema, Adrian Miggade, Julius Katende and Wamala Kyeyune.

The exhibition was are part of a mentorship programme under Afriart, a private art gallery that promotes contemporary art.

The artists used drawing skills to create experimental art that places emphasis on simplicity, variety and clarity.

"They explore media, techniques and style with the purpose of expressing what they feel about current issues in their daily existence," according to Mujunga.

Opondo chose to reflect the double sides of life by presenting his idea through hanging a chandelier of glass bottles. In there, faces of distinct expressions are illuminated.

"What people go through in their lives and what they show on their faces are completely different," he said of his piece.

The bottled faces are only part of his detailed art piece. He has more faces drawn on wood which he creatively assembled using charcoal, with coffee and tea bag character.

Adjacent to the entrance was Ocom's art piece that depicted singer Desire Luzinda's nude photography.

Questioning role models

Through the paint, he constructed a life of illusion and questioned whether some of these public figures are anyone's role model.

Ocom sought to provoke a discussion through his presentation of a sassy, nude celebrity and how she and her followers could have been affected.

In another corner was Allan Kyakonye's artwork themed 'Gaali Magi' (once were eggs), where egg shells, that are mostly useless in our lives, find a lease of life.

His piece told the story of the egg and its importance. The human depiction on the egg shells, foil papers and news print all point at life's formation.

If you have been thinking of travelling to go do menial jobs, commonly known as Kyeyo, then you might consider first having a conversation with John Baptist Sekubulwa.

Through artwork - 'Endless Journey', he tackled the subject of migration of Africans to Europe and other Western countries in search of greener pastures.

He illustrated this using a boat that carries people over its capacity. Their hope, the illustration seems to suggest, lies in a preacher holding a bible.

Sekubulwa's message suggested that there is no need for Africans to leave their homes suggesting that there is more Africa can offer that seeking migration to other countries.

According to Mujunga, artists went through a process that engaged them to work with different or new surfaces and formats that are larger than what they are used to.

Adrian Migadde went for ink pens, wine and spirit to create a piece that neither had a beginning nor an end. He made use of fading out lines that he said: "I used memorable images from my past and a friend who inspired me to draw".

"In one of my pieces, I portray her as a daring, elegant and confident lady. Then in my other two works, I use a collage of magazine papers that I randomly read, to send a message about my communities," he said.

Brian Magala brought out another story, where he tackled the threat of abortion and its effect on reproduction.

In another piece, he presented a politically charged Uganda that he depicted through a lion to mean government and a cheetah - opposition.

"The cheetah holds the speaker to reflect the power of free speech and opposition to government programmes whereas the lion holds a gun and knife to illustrate the power of government over the opposition," Magala explained.

Julius Katende's artwork pondered the use of digital currency in a piece titled 'Currency is not paper'.

His material was paper wood and acrylics colour. "If I was the king, I would encourage people to invest in crypto currency because it is valuable," he argued.

The Surfaces Art Exhibition was a month-long showcase that allowed the public to have conversations with artists who where on site, and willing to discuss their works.

Important

Portraying Uganda

During the month-long Surfaces Art Exhibition, artist were able to tell the story of Uganda's social life and history. Through drawings and paintings, they portrayed what and how Ugandans view life and what they think of the politics of the country. They were also able to explain to the public what their drawings meant and how they could contribute to building a Uganda that is good for everyone.