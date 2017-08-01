1 August 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Osinbajo - Lake Chad Basin Crisis Displaces 2.4 Million Persons

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Isiaka Wakili

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday told a delegation of the African Union Peace and Security Council that the crisis in the Lake Chad Basin has resulted in the displacement of about 2.4 million people.

He said the situation had also led to extensive destruction of property, homes and farmlands as well as infrastructure such schools.

According to the acting president, "In some cases, the situation requires the rebuilding of whole societies."

The delegation, led by its chairperson for the month of July, Ambassador Bankole Adeoye who is also Nigeria's Ambassador to Ethiopia and to the AU, has been visiting countries in the Lake Chad Basin region on a fact-finding mission on the crisis.

Osinbajo told his visitors that the humanitarian consequences of the insurgency were "Compounded by deep poverty, making the costs of dealing with the situation huge and enormous."

He however, affirmed that countries in the Lake Chad Basin had worked together in dealing with the insurgency and the consequent humanitarian crisis.

"The Lake Chad Basin collaboration is one we are extremely proud of, where we as Africans are working together on our own issues. I am pleased to say the countries have worked greatly together.

"Unlike in the past when there were difficulties when the militaries of the four countries tried to work together, the Multinational Joint Task Force surmounted the challenges and had succeeded. The Buhari administration is extremely pleased with what we have seen, and we like to see more," he said.

The acting president expressed satisfaction with the work of the Peace and Security Council of the AU, saying "I am extremely pleased and encouraged by the work of the PSC, the time and attention paid to this issue. These are matters we must address now and in the future."

Nigeria

Villa Staff Put On Standby for Buhari's Return

All is now set for President Muhammadu Buhari's return from the United Kingdom as State House staff have been put on… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.