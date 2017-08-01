1 August 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: BBOG March to Aso Villa Today

By Latifat Opoola

The BringBackOurGirls said it will march to the State House Abuja today.

The group, in a statement by its spokesperson, Sesugh Akume, said "As earlier indicated, Tuesday 1 August, our movement shall be marching to the State House to among other things express our disappointment and press our demands about our missing 113 Chibok Girls".

The group said it is unacceptable that the Federal Government has not given any update on the return of the remaining 113 missing Chibok girls, for three months.

It also said the rising spate of attacks in the Northeast, as well as recent abduction of women on Borno-Adamawa road were poorly handled, stressing that government had not learnt from similar lessons over the years.

