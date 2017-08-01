Nigeria: Lagos Evacuates 12,600 Tonnes of Waste in 10 Days

Lagos State Ministry of the Environment in collaboration with Visionscape has swung into action and cleared over 12,600 metric tonnes of waste from over 80 locations across the state within 10 days in an exercise tagged 'Operation Deep Clean'.

The clean-up of refuse dumps began in July with clearing up of black spots and illegal waste dumpsites. Commissioner for the Environment, Dr. Babatunde Adejare, in a statement yesterday affirmed government's resolve to rid the state of refuse heaps and solicited the support of all residents for the soon-to-be fully launched Cleaner Lagos Initiative.

"In spite of the heavy rainfall this season, we are building a new culture of waste management in Lagos. We are optimistic that all communities in the state will see overall benefits of this drive to put an integrated waste management system in place," he said.

A shop owner in Egbeda, Mrs. Abiodun Yusuff, said the positive impact of the Cleaner Lagos Initiative is being felt in the state. "I was getting worried about the seriousness of the government to address waste management because at some point and even in some areas now, you still find heaps of refuse on the road; but I commend the government for the good job they did in our area. My only charge to them is that they should not relent but keep on cleaning everywhere and ensure that the state is free of waste," she said.

A chieftain of the Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos, Prince Yakub Abiola Aromasodu, has also commended the government for the prompt evacuation of debris from Akobi Crescent in Surulere, after last week's downpour.