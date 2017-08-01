1 August 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Ghana's President Visits Nigeria Today

By Kate DA Costa

Accra — Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo is expected in Nigeria today on a one-day state visit on the invitation of Acting President Yemi Osinbajo.

Akufo-Addo will be a special guest of honour at the graduation ceremony of the National Defence Council.

This will be the second visit of the Ghanaian leader to Nigeria since his inauguration in January this year.

The Communications Director at the Presidency, Mr Eugene Arhin, said during a live programme on Accra based FM Radio that the president will return same day to Accra.

