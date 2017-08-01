Nigeria: Army Recovers 21 More Bodies in Lake Chad Basin Attack

Maiduguri — The Nigerian Army, yesterday, said that its search and rescue team has recovered additional bodies of 5 Soldiers , 11 Civilian JTF members and 5 members of the oil exploration team missing after Tuesday ambush of Oil exploration team convoy at Borno Yesu District of Magumeri, in Northern part of Borno state.

The Army also regretted its earlier release on the said incident which stated that all NNPC Staff were rescued, saying that the statement was not deliberate.

It added that contrary to reports in some media over the incident, 6 members of oil exploration team out of the 12 that went out are still missing,while one of the NNPC Staff returned to base alive.

Brig Gen Sani Kukashekau Usman, the Army public Relations Officer in a statement to Journalists in Maiduguri said the incident of 25th July 2017 where some Boko Haram Terrorists ambushed troops including members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) escorting some staff of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) as well as that of University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) on oil exploration in Borno Yesu District of Magumeri Local Government Area of Borno state is unfortunate and highly regrettable.

"Most regrettable also is my earlier release on the said incident about the rescue of all NNPC Staff. The error in the statement was not deliberate.

"The Nigerian Army in this present dispensation is reputed for timely dissemination of information on activities of our troops in all theatre of operations. We have strived to keep the public informed on our activities with no intention of distorting any fact.

"Our troops have doubled efforts in the pursuit of the Boko Haram terrorists while search and rescue is still on-going to secure the safe return of the remaining civilians.

"So far the search and rescue team has recovered additional bodies of 5 soldiers, 11 Civilian JTF and 5 members of the exploration team.

"Contrary to reports in some media, 6 members of exploration team out of 12 that went out are still missing, while one of the NNPC staff returned to base alive.