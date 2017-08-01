Nigeria: Govt to Regulate Engagement of Expatriates in Aviation Sector

Abuja — The federal government has put in place a policy to regulate the engagement of expatriate in the aviation sector.

The Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, disclosed this in Abuja when members of the joint aviation trade unions and professional associations' forum visited him in his office.

Sirika said with the policy on ground, the only areas where expatriates will be engaged will be areas where there is no licensed Nigerian professionals to handle.

According to a statement by assistant spokesperson of the Ministry of Transport (Aviation), Iyogun Sunday, the minister noted that the policy will help to engage the Nigeria's teeming professionals who do not have jobs.

He said, "Nigerian government is eager to do what is correct and proper to develop the aviation industry and there is no reason why we cannot fix aviation now as he, a seasoned aviator heads the industry in Nigeria and three other Nigerians (President, General Secretary and Second Vice President) at the leadership of ICAO Council, the highest aviation body in the world".

Sirika also noted that the establishment of a national carrier was on course and that soon as necessary approvals are given, the deal will be done.

On NCAT, the minister said upgrade of the school is ongoing, even as he mentioned its status as a regional centre of excellence and approval of automated fire and smoke simulator as part of the upgrade.

On the construction of a second runway, the minister revealed that it was on course as preliminary consultations are on and funds were budgeted for it in the 2017 budget.

He added that the 2018 budget will also make provision for the runway which, in government thinking, will be done before the expiration of this government's term in 2019.

The chairman of joint aviation trade unions and professional associations' forum, Barrister Safiyanu Daudu Mohammed, who spoke earlier said the visit of the joint trade unions was to foster partnership with the government to see how best to fix and move the aviation sector forward.