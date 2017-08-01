1 August 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Blantyre Derby On This Sunday in Lilongwe - Malawi Tnm Super League

By Green Muheya

Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe is expected to turn into a boiling pot of emotions Sunday afternoon as the Super League of Malawi (Sulom) has rescheduled the explosive Blantyre derby between traditional arch-rivals Big Bullets and Mighty Wanderers in the never-ending duels for supremacy.

TNM Super League showdown was cancelled last weekend following the death of Wanderers chairman George Chamangwana who died Friday morning following illness.

According to Sulom, the venuw will still be Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

A meeting between the two Blantyre big guns remains the most followed on the domestic scene.

Thousands of fans are expected to troop to Bingu National Stadium for yet another episode of the 'Battle of Blantyre'.

