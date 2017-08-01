1 August 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: UK Child Sex Fugitive Back in Cape Town Court

Tagged:

Related Topics

Fugitive Lee Tucker, who is wanted in the UK on 42 charges relating to paedophilia, is expected back in the Cape Town Magistrate's court on Tuesday.

Tucker was arrested in March 2016 after a provisional arrest request from the UK.

He had been on the run for 15 years. Tucker was declared a fugitive from justice in 2016.

Tucker was originally sentenced to eight years in prison by the Swindon Crown Court, South Wales, in 2001, but the sentence was overturned on a technicality and his retrial on 42 child sex charges was ordered.

His offences are alleged to have occurred in the late 1980s and early 1990s and were detected as part of a paedophile ring in Bristol in 1998.

Part of his bail conditions include wearing a monitoring bracelet around his ankle, remaining at his Sea Point residence, and reporting to a police station daily.

He was banned from all Southern Africa Virgin Active gymnasiums in February.

News24

South Africa

Magistrate to Inspect Location Where Man Was Forced Into Coffin

Magistrate Jongilizwe Dumehleli will on Tuesday visit and inspect the location where two men are accused of forcing… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.