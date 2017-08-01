South Africa: UK Child Sex Fugitive Back in Cape Town Court

Fugitive Lee Tucker, who is wanted in the UK on 42 charges relating to paedophilia, is expected back in the Cape Town Magistrate's court on Tuesday.

Tucker was arrested in March 2016 after a provisional arrest request from the UK.

He had been on the run for 15 years. Tucker was declared a fugitive from justice in 2016.

Tucker was originally sentenced to eight years in prison by the Swindon Crown Court, South Wales, in 2001, but the sentence was overturned on a technicality and his retrial on 42 child sex charges was ordered.

His offences are alleged to have occurred in the late 1980s and early 1990s and were detected as part of a paedophile ring in Bristol in 1998.

Part of his bail conditions include wearing a monitoring bracelet around his ankle, remaining at his Sea Point residence, and reporting to a police station daily.

He was banned from all Southern Africa Virgin Active gymnasiums in February.

News24