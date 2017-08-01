Rwanda: Promoting Quality Education Will Be Our Priority, Says Habineza

Frank Habineza, the flag bearer for the Democratic Green Party of Rwanda, said he will increase quality education by ensuring every sector has a school that is a centre of excellence and that all children have daily lunch at school.

Habineza was campaigning in Gasabo District, yesterday, ahead of the presidential elections slated for Friday.

"We will build at least one good school at the sector level so that children do not have to travel long distances to acquire quality education," he said.

Habineza said his government will ensure teachers are motivated enough to give their best to their students.

He said he was happy to be in Gasabo, which is the origin of Rwanda, adding there is a lot he can do to make the district better.

"Though the biggest part of the district is urban, there is still a cultivable area, we still have people who do not have food or eat once and poorly," the presidential hopeful said.

"We will give full rights to Rwandans to carry out small-scale trade by waiving taxes for traders whose capital is less than Rwf2 million."

Habineza pledged to reintroduce minibus commuters (14-seater public service vehicles) in the city, which he said will help more families earn a living either through being drivers or conductors.

"The omnibuses were banned from the city and people were left jobless, we will bring them back. Our government will promote and love all the citizens by ensuring that the poor develop," he said.

Habineza is today campaigning in Burera District, Northern Province, and will conclude his campaign rallies in Nyarugenge District, City of Kigali, tomorrow.