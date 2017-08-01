1 August 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Former UPC Chairman Edward Rurangaranga Dies

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Monitor
Former UPC Party National Chairman Edward Rurangaranga
By Shabibah Nakirigya

Former Uganda People's Congress (UPC) Party National Chairman Rtd Major Edward Rurangaranga has died.

Rurangaranga who also served as a minister in Obote's government is reported to have collapsed at his home (Kitagata, Sheema) in the wee hours. A family member says he's been battling Diabetes and Hypertension.

According to Mr Okello Lucima, the UPC spokesperson-Otunnu faction, Rurangaranga died at about 12:40am.

"Comrades, the Party and the country has lost a soldier, patriot, liberator, and an elder statesman: Mzee Maj. Edward Rurangaranga. May God grant him everlasting life, and carry the burdens of death for his family, the people of Sheema and entire Bushenyi, his party and country. The struggle for which Maj Rurangaranga and his contemporaries dissipated their youths, must continue unabated," he said.

Uganda

I Have Not Fallen Sick for 31 Years - President Museveni

President Museveni last week declared that he has not fallen sick for all the time he has been the president of Uganda. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.